Iran UN envoy condemns ‘unfounded, baseless’ US allegations

He made the comments in a letter to the UN chief and the president of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Thursday.

The United States on Wednesday vetoed a UN Security Council resolution calling for an “immediate, unconditional and permanent” ceasefire in Gaza. The US was the only nation to oppose the resolution. Fourteen others, including the United Kingdom, voted in favor. There were no abstentions, according to Press TV.

Iravani said US' allegations against Iran during the meeting on the UN Security Council “were entirely unfounded, devoid of credibility, or legal foundation.”

He stressed that Washington's anti-Iran allegations were aimed at shielding the Israeli regime from accountability for its ongoing violations of international law in Gaza.

“At a time when the Security Council must act with unity and urgency to end the unparalleled suffering of the Palestinian people, enduring relentless bombardment, forced displacement, famine, and the systematic destruction of civilian infrastructure, it is regrettable and shameful that the United States has once again chosen to obstruct the Council from fulfilling its mandate and to divert attention through politically motivated accusations against others,” he wrote.

“This calculated deflection serves a single, cynical purpose: to shield the occupying and illegitimate Israeli regime from accountability for its ongoing and egregious violations of international law,” the Iranian diplomat said.

“Even more egregiously, the United States’ veto of the draft resolution, proposed by the Council’s elected members and intended to establish an immediate, permanent, and unconditional ceasefire, as well as to ensure unimpeded humanitarian access, represents a blatant dereliction and abuse of the responsibilities entrusted to the Security Council under the UN Charter,” Iravani stated.

“This is not an isolated incident, but rather a continuation of a deeply troubling pattern we have witnessed throughout the past 19 months of Israel’s genocidal war against the people of Gaza,” he noted.

“By once again shielding the occupying regime from accountability, the United States has actively enabled the continuation of a catastrophic military campaign that has already killed tens of thousands of civilians, most of them women and children, and driven Gaza to the edge of absolute collapse,” he continued.

Iravani emphasized that Iran's principled position in support of the Palestinian people and their legitimate resistance against occupation is fully grounded in the UN Charter, international law, and relevant UN resolutions.

Iravani said blaming others for the consequences of Israel’s unlawful and brutal campaign is nothing but a willful distortion designed to absolve the Israeli regime of its crimes.

