Iran will not back down from nuclear rights: Pres. Pezeshkian

Speaking in a meeting with the members of the Independent Faction of the Iranian Parliament on Tuesday, he pointed to the full cooperation and interaction of his government with the Parliament and emphasized that establishing interaction among three branches of the government is a prerequisite for achieving progress and development.

Turning to the indirect Iran-US talks, Pezeshkian pointed out that these negotiations will be held in full coordination and collaboration with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“We have not and will not tie the lives and livelihoods of the nation to negotiations. In addition, we will not retreat from our principles by any means, and at the same time, we do not want tension,” he emphasized.

Iran and the US have held four rounds of indirect talks on the Tehran nuclear issue and the removal of sanctions mediated by the Omani government.

