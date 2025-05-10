  1. Politics
May 10, 2025, 6:41 PM

Iran, S Arabia FMs stress expanding mutual ties in all fields

TEHRAN, May 10 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Saudi Arabian counterpart Faisal bin Farhan emphasized the need for expanding and broadening bilateral cooperation in all fields.

During a meeting on Saturday, the two top diplomats explored avenues for expanding bilateral cooperation between the two countries and emphasized the need for broadening cooperation in all areas.

Iranian foreign minister stressed that the Islamic world should address threats and challenges, especially regarding the occupied Palestine, and stop the genocidal war of the criminal Zionist regime against the innocent Palestinians.

Araghchi also informed his Saudi counterpart of the latest developments related to the indirect Iran-US talks.

Earlier on Saturday morning, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi departed for Jeddah, leading a diplomatic delegation, to meet with high-ranking Saudi officials and discuss bilateral issues, as well as regional and international developments.

The foreign minister will also travel to Doha on Saturday afternoon to attend the Iran-Arab World Dialogue Conference.

MA/6463002

News ID 231654
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

