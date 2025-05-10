Araghchi condemns attack on Iran’s embassy in Sweden

The Iranian foreign minister and his Swedish counterpart Maria Malmer Stenergard talked about a range of bilateral issues and consular affairs on the phone.

Araghchi condemned a recent arson attack on the embassy of Iran in Stockholm, urging the Swedish government to take serious action against the perpetrators of the incident and make the necessary arrangements to prevent a recurrence of such attacks.

He also stressed the need for closer consultations between Iran and Sweden to clear up misunderstandings and strengthen mutual cooperation.

For her part, Malmer Stenergard reaffirmed Sweden’s commitment to protecting the diplomatic sites, giving an assurance that Stockholm will take the necessary measures to ensure the security of Iran’s embassy.

On April 30, the embassy of Iran in Stockholm was subjected to a criminal arson attack. The perpetrator placed two gallons of flammable liquid (40 liters of gasoline) at the entrance of the embassy, setting the main door on fire. The flames quickly spread inside the premises, severely damaging the embassy’s interior, including wall panels and electrical wiring, according to a statement released by the Iranian embassy.

Thanks to the swift and courageous response of the embassy staff, the fire was contained before it could claim lives, particularly the guards who were in immediate danger. The attack, however, caused considerable stress among the personnel and resulted in significant material damage to the embassy’s infrastructure.

In January 2024, a group of assailants violently attacked the embassy in Stockholm, physically assaulting a member of the diplomatic staff. On both occasions, the perpetrators shamelessly recorded their criminal actions and disseminated the footage via media outlets and social media platforms, clearly demonstrating premeditation and intent to intimidate.

