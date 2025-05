Turning to the Islamic Republic of Iran’s principled policy of continuously strengthening relations with its neighbors, Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Emsaeil Baghaei announced on Friday that the Iranian foreign minister will travel to Riyadh on Saturday to meet and discuss with high-ranking Saudi officials.

The Iranian foreign minister will also travel to Doha on Saturday evening to participate in the Iran-Arab World Dialogue Summit, Baghaei added.

