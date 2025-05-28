Continuation of talks between Iran, US a good sign: IAEA head

The IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi made the comment speaking to journalists attending a weeklong seminar at the agency in Vienna.

Grossi said that one of his deputies was in Tehran on Wednesday. Iranian officials identified the official as Massimo Aparo, the head of the IAEA’s safeguards arm, ABC News reported.

“The fact that they continue to meet … that is an indication of a willingness to come to an agreement,” Grossi said after pointing to the ongoing indirect negotiations between Tehran and Washington on Iran's nuclear program.

He said that a final decision has not yet been made regarding these negotiations, but the continuation of the negotiations is a good sign.

He stressed that the strict IAEA inspections must be part of any future agreement between Iran and the US.

Despite some ongoing tensions, he believes that "there is always a way to reach an agreement between the United States and Iran over nuclear program."

Earlier, the New York Times claimed in a report that in negotiations between US President Donald Trump's Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff, and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, the Trump administration's position on halting all nuclear enrichment activities within Iran's territory was the main point of contention and disagreement.

Iran and the United States held a fifth round of negotiations over Tehran’s nuclear program in the Italian capital of Rome on Friday. Just like the previous rounds, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US President Donald Trump's regional envoy, Steve Witkoff, headed the negotiating delegations in the talks.

