Persian Gulf to remain Persian Gulf forever: senior cleric

Addressing worshippers at the campus of Tehran University, the senior cleric said that the Islamic Republic, thanks to its wise leadership, is a strong fortress that enemies have not been able to and cannot take any action against the Establishment.

Reacting to some claims about changing the name of the Persian Gulf, the ayatollah emphasized that the Persian Gulf will remain the Persian Gulf forever, and no one is able to change its name.

Ancient Roman historians referred to the Persian Gulf as the Persian Sea, and Arabic sources also refer to it as "al-Khalij al-Farsī" and "Bahr al-Farsī” he said, adding, “We expect our neighbors to take action and advise Trump that we do not agree with these wrongdoings, and that this Gulf is and will always remain the Persian Gulf.”

Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that politically motivated attempts to alter the historically established name of the Persian Gulf are indicative of hostile intent toward Iran and its people and are firmly condemned.

"The name Persian Gulf, like many geographical designations, is deeply rooted in human history. Iran has never objected to the use of names such as the Sea of Oman, Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea, or Red Sea. The use of these names does not imply ownership by any particular nation, but rather reflects a shared respect for the collective heritage of humanity," he wrote on his X account.

"In contrast, politically motivated attempts to alter the historically established name of the Persian Gulf are indicative of hostile intent toward Iran and its people, and are firmly condemned. Such biased actions are an affront to all Iranians, regardless of their background or place of residence," he said.

