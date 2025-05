TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – On the occasion of National Day of the Persian Gulf, a special program entitled “Iran-e Maa (Our Iran)” was held at Malek Museum in Tehran late on Wed. with the participation of Iran Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei.

The old maps from the Malek Museum's treasury, which include the name of the Persian Gulf, were put on display at this exhibition.