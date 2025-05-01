  1. Politics
Dialogue prerequisite of Persian Gulf Security: Iran FM spox

TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – Sustainable security in the Persian Gulf region strictly hinges on dialogue and mutual respect, the Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman says.

Esmaeil Baghaei visited a museum in Tehran to observe the historic documents and maps of the Persian Gulf as Iran marked the National Day of Persian Gulf on Wednesday,

Describing the Persian Gulf as an inseparable part of the Iranian nation’s historical memory and cultural heritage, the spokesman hailed the Persian Gulf as the symbol of civilizational interaction, cultural exchanges and friendship among the regional nations.

Baghaei stressed that sustainable and endogenous security in the Persian Gulf and its surroundings will materialize through dialogue, mutual respect, and moving in the course of recognizing and fulfilling the common interests.

