Persian Gulf to remain Persian Gulf forever: Pres. Pezeshkian

Earlier on May 07, Iranian Government Spokeswoman Fatemeh Mohajerani said that the Persian Gulf is not just a geographical name. It is part of the historical identity of the Iranian nation.

Those who seek to change the name of the "Persian Gulf" have not understood Iran's thousands of years of brilliant history, she underlined.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that politically motivated attempts to alter the historically established name of the Persian Gulf are indicative of hostile intent toward Iran and its people, and are firmly condemned.

"The name Persian Gulf, like many geographical designations, is deeply rooted in human history. Iran has never objected to the use of names such as the Sea of Oman, Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea, or Red Sea. The use of these names does not imply ownership by any particular nation, but rather reflects a shared respect for the collective heritage of humanity," he wrote on his X account.

