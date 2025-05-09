  1. World
6 succumb to injuries in Sri Lankan air force chopper crash

TEHRAN, May 09 (MNA) – Six military personnel succumbed to their injuries after a Sri Lankan Air Force helicopter crashed into the Maduru Oya Reservoir in the country's North Central Province on Friday morning, said a spokesperson.

Air force spokesperson Eranda Geeganage said 12 people, including two pilots, were on board at the time of the crash, and six of them have succumbed to their injuries, after being sent to regional hospitals, AFP reported. 

The other six are still in the hospital, Geeganage said.

Earlier, Geeganage said that all the 12 on board were safe and had been sent to hospitals for treatment.

The incident took place during a demonstration held as part of a passing-out ceremony for the Sri Lanka Air Force.

