7 people killed in car collision in US Idaho (+VIDEO)

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – Seven people died after a pickup truck and a tour van collided on Thursday evening in the US state of Idaho near Yellowstone National Park, Idaho State Police said on Friday.

The crash happened just before 7:15 pm on a highway near Henry's Lake State Park. The state park is about 16 miles (25.75 kilometers) west of Yellowstone National Park, according to the police.

Both vehicles caught fire after the crash, the Idaho State Police said in a press release. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup died, along with six people inside the Mercedes passenger van carrying a tour group of 14 people.

The police did not mention how many other people were injured. The accident was under investigation.

