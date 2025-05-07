Iran FM Araghchi departs for New Delhi for mutual talks

During his visit to New Delhi, Iran’s top diplomat is scheduled to discuss bilateral ties, issues of mutual interest, and recent regional and international developments.

In addition to consultations with high-ranking Indian officials on issues of mutual interest, the Iran-India Joint Economic Cooperation Commission will also be held as chaired by Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and his Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar.

Moreover, the latest status of the implementation of the economic agreements between the two countries will be reviewed during the visit.

Considering the recent tension erupted between Pakistan and India, Iran expressed deep concern over the rising military tensions between India and Pakistan and called on both sides to show restraint and avoid further escalation.

Earlier on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei voiced serious concern over the intensifying conflict between India and Pakistan, urging both nations to exercise restraint.

