Pakistan summons Indian charge d'affaires

"It was conveyed that India’s blatant act of aggression constitutes a clear violation of Pakistan’s sovereignty. Such actions are in contravention of the UN Charter, international law, and established norms governing inter-state relations," the ministry said in a statement.

Pakistan "firmly" rejected India’s "baseless justifications for its hostile conduct," it added.

"The Indian side was warned that such reckless behavior poses a serious threat to regional peace and stability," the statement concluded.

Earlier, India said it launched midnight strikes on cities in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

Pakistan said the attack violates its sovereignty, and it reserves the right to respond.

At least 26 people, including women and children, were killed and another 46 injured in the military strikes, according to the Pakistani army.

Seven Indians were killed and 35 injured in an exchange of fire between Indian and Pakistani forces at the disputed Kashmir border.

The escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors comes in the wake of the April 22 attack in Pahalgam, Indian-administered Kashmir, in which 26 people were killed. India had blamed Pakistan for the attack, claiming there were cross-border links.

Pakistan denied that it had anything to do with the killings.

