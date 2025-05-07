Russia concerned over rising tensions between India, Pakistan

Moscow is deeply concerned over the rising military tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pahalgam terror attack, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said, commenting on the latest escalation between India and Pakistan.

"We are deeply concerned by the heightened military tensions between India and Pakistan in the wake of a terror attack near the town of Pahalgam," the diplomat said, TASS reported.

According to Zakharova, "Russia resolutely condemns acts of terrorism as it opposes any manifestations of it and accentuates the need to join forces globally for an effective fight against this evil."

"We call on the parties concerned to exercise restraint in order to prevent the situation in the region from escalating," the diplomat continued. "We hope that the latest dispute between New Delhi and Islamabad will be resolved through peaceful political and diplomatic means on a bilateral basis in accordance with the provisions of the 1972 Simla Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration," she concluded.

MP/