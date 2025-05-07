Iran urges restraint as tensions rise between India, Pakistan

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmail Baghaei voiced serious concern over the intensifying conflict between India and Pakistan, urging both nations to exercise restraint.

He reiterated the Islamic Republic of Iran’s principled stance on respecting national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and rejecting the use of force.

Baghaei stated that the growing tensions and clashes between two major nations, both of which share long-standing ties of friendship with Iran, are a matter of serious concern.

He expressed hope that both parties would take steps toward de-escalation and prevent the situation from deteriorating further.

The spokesman also warned against possible exploitation of the crisis by third parties, particularly the Israeli regime.

MP/Spox. channel