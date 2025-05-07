  1. Politics
Trump reacts to India-Pakistan escalated tensions

TEHRAN, May 07 (MNA) – US President Donald Trump has reacted to the escalated tensions between India and Pakistan.

US President Donald Trump termed rising India-Pakistan tensions a shame, after India attacked nine sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, Reuters reported.

"It's a shame, we just heard about it," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They've been fighting for a long time."

The US president added, "I just hope it ends very quickly."

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on X that he was "monitoring the situation between India and Pakistan closely" while adding that Washington will continue to engage the nuclear-armed Asian neighbors towards a "peaceful resolution."

