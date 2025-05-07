India targets 2 mosques in Pakistan; casualties reported

Al Jazeera reported that India’s attack on Pakistan early on Wednesday targeted civilian areas of the country.

The spokesperson for Pakistan’s army confirmed that at least three civilians were killed and 12 others wounded in the Indian strikes. He added that at least two mosques were among the sites targeted by Indian forces.

Meanwhile, the Indian military said, “Once again, we witnessed a ceasefire violation in the Jammu and Kashmir region by the Pakistani army. We will respond to this violation at a proper time and place.”

A Pakistani security official told Reuters that India’s attack on the Bahawalpur region killed a child and injured two other civilians.

