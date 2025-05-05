Israeli cabinet approves plans to expand Gaza operation

The Israeli security cabinet has approved plans to expand the military operation in Gaza, which include the option of taking control of the enclave, the Ynet media outlet reported, citing a political source.

According to the source, the plans will include, among other things, occupying the Gaza Strip, holding territories, relocating the local population to the enclave’s south for alleged security purposes, depriving Hamas of the opportunity to distribute humanitarian aid, and conducting powerful strikes on the Resistance.

MNA/