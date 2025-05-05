Pakistan conducts 2nd missile test amid tensions with India

New Delhi has blamed Islamabad for backing a deadly attack on tourists in Pahalgam last month, sparking a fresh stand-off between the nuclear-armed neighbors.

"The launch was aimed at ensuring the operational readiness of troops and validating key technical parameters, including the missile's advanced navigation system and enhanced accuracy," the military said in a statement, NDTV reported.

On Saturday, the military said it had tested a surface-to-surface missile with a range of 450 kilometres.

It did not say where either of the tests took place.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said he was satisfied with the military's "full preparedness for national defense".

"The successful training launch clearly shows that Pakistan's defense is in strong hands," he said in a statement.

The missile training launch comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he has given Indian military "full operational freedom" to respond to the April 22 attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 people.

Pakistan has denied any involvement and called for an independent probe.

Islamabad warned last week of an imminent air strike from its neighbor and has repeatedly made clear it will respond with force to any aggression by India.

MA/PR