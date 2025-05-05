Putin accepts PM Modi's invitation to visit India

Russian President Vladimir Putin called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday to reiterate his condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and to support India’s fight against terrorism and bringing the perpetrators of the incident to justice, Hindustan Times reported.

Putin was among the first world leaders to denounce the terror attack on April 22 that killed 26 civilians and call for its sponsors and perpetrators to be punished. Other world leaders, including US President Donald Trump and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, have called Modi to condemn the attack.

During his phone call with Modi, Putin “strongly condemned the terror attack in Pahalgam, India”, conveyed condolences at the loss of innocent lives and “expressed full support to India in the fight against terrorism”, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a social media post.

Putin “emphasised that the perpetrators of the heinous attack and their supporters must be brought to justice”, Jaiswal said.

