Pakistan warns India of befitting response in case of attack

Echoing his earlier statements, the official said Pakistan had received “credible information” about an Indian plan to launch a military attack.

“If India attacks, it will meet befitting response,” he added, speaking in an exclusive interview on Pakistan’s Dunya TV, the channel reported on Sunday.

The minister noted the active role of Pakistan's Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir amid the situation, again underlining military preparedness on the part of his country in the face of potential armed conflict.

The official, meanwhile, rejected, what he called, India’s narrative regarding ongoing issues, saying New Delhi was facing “diplomatic embarrassment on the global stage.”

He also said Pakistan was presenting its case “effectively,” attempting to garner support, and making its stance known worldwide.

According to Tarar, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had been in communication with countries like China and Saudi Arabia to convey Islamabad’s stance concerning “India’s provocative stance.”

“The Indian narrative is false. India is embarrassed diplomatically. Pakistan, on the other hand, is succeeding in presenting its case on the global front,” he said.

The terror attack in the town of Pahalgam claimed the lives of at least 26 tourists on April 22, 2025. Pakistan has rejected any role.

Since the indecent, both countries have taken tit-for-tat measures.

India has suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, a water-sharing agreement mediated by the World Bank and signed in 1960, and closed the Wagah-Attari border crossing. Pakistan has suspended visas issued to Indian nationals and closed its airspace to Indian airlines.​

‘Pakistan won’t brook India’s suspension of water treaty’

Tarar said suspension of the water treaty was an “unprovoked and reckless move.”

“India’s hasty move to suspend the Indus Waters Treaty was a childish act,” he said, adding that Pakistan would not tolerate such measures.

The official additionally said the Pakistani delegations, which were being sent to various countries towards reinforcing Islamabad’s stance on the status quo, would address, what he termed as, “India's terrorism” to the world.

Despite the atmosphere of intensified strain on the countries’ relations, especially in the aftermath of the terrorist assault, neighboring countries, global actors, and international organizations, including the United Nations, have been urging both sides to de-escalate and resolve their issues peacefully.

MNA/