Lebanon’s National News Agency reported the Israeli military launched a drone strike on a vehicle in Qabrikha, in the southern Marjayoun district.

The NNA separately reported a drone attack between Markaba and Tallousa, where Israeli forces also dropped a sound bomb.

According to Al Jazeera, which reported the news, Israeli regime carries out attacks in violation of the truce, which Hezbollah is required to move its forces north of, as per the truce agreement.

MNA