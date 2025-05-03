  1. Politics
India's consulate to be relocated from Zahedan to Mashhad

TEHRAN, May 03 (MNA) – The deputy governor of Khorasan Razavi province in northeast Iran said Saturday that the Indian Consulate will be relocated from Zahedan to Mashhad with the approval of the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

Mohammad Ali Nabipour said, “With the planning made to expand consular offices in Mashhad, priority has been given to establish an Indian consulate, so the necessary approvals have been received to relocate the country's consulate general to Mashhad."

Emphasizing the importance of Khorasan Razavi province in the diplomatic affairs of the country, the deputy governor added, "Due to its geographical location and special cultural and pilgrimage status, this province has a high ability to advance international relations and can provide successful models in the foreign policy of the country.”

