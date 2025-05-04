Iran’s FM Araghchi departs for Pakistan for bilateral talks

During his visit, Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi will meet with high-ranking Pakistani officials and exchange views on bilateral issues, including economic and trade cooperation, border security, and also regional and international developments.

Baghaei also added that the top Iranian diplomat will pay an official visit to India later next week.

