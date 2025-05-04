  1. Politics
Iran’s FM Araghchi departs for Pakistan for bilateral talks

TEHRAN, May 04 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi left Tehran for Islamabad on Sunday to hold talks with the high-ranking Pakistani officials.

During his visit, Iran’s Foreign Minister Araghchi will meet with high-ranking Pakistani officials and exchange views on bilateral issues, including economic and trade cooperation, border security, and also regional and international developments.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei had announced that Foreign Minister Araghchi will meet with high-ranking Pakistani officials during the visit to discuss bilateral relations as well as recent regional and international developments.

Baghaei also added that the top Iranian diplomat will pay an official visit to India later next week.

