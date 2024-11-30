https://en.mehrnews.com/news/225085/ Nov 30, 2024, 6:40 PM News ID 225085 Politics Politics Nov 30, 2024, 6:40 PM Iran blasts terrorists attack on its consulate in Syria TEHRAN, Nov. 30 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry has strongly condemned an attack by terrorist groups on its consulate building in Syria’s Aleppo. This item is being updated... News ID 225085 کپی شد Related News Iran, Russia FMs discuss Syrian developments by phone Syria MoD issues statement on Idlib, Aleppo developments Aleppo has not fallen to terrorists: Envoy Russia confirms death of 200 terrorists in northwestern Syria Tags Syrian Crisis Iranian Consulate Aleppo
