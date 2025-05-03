Yemen attacks Israeli military target with missiles

Yahya Saree, spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces, announced that in support of the oppressed people of Gaza and their Resistance, and in response to the crimes of the Zionist regime and the US support for this regime, the country's army has targeted a military target in occupied Yaffa.

"We conducted a military operation against an Israeli military target south of the occupied Yaffa area," Saree said on Saturday.

"Military operation in Jaffa was carried out with hypersonic ballistic missile Palestine 2," he added.

He stressed that Yemeni forces will continue to support the Palestinian people until the aggression against Gaza stops and the siege is lifted.

Yemenis have declared their open support for Palestine’s struggle against the Israeli occupation since the regime launched a devastating war on Gaza on October 7 after the territory’s Palestinian Resistance movements carried out a surprise retaliatory attack, dubbed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, against the occupying entity.

MP/