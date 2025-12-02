More than 10 Israeli tanks, APC invade Syria's Qunaitra

In continuation of the new Israeli army invasion of Syrian territories, the regime's troops entered the village of Al-Samdaniyah Al-Sharqiyah with two tanks and several APCs.

The Syrian Al-akhbariya network reported a new operation by the Israeli military in the countryside of Quneitra. According to the report, units of the occupying army, supported by armored vehicles, entered the village of Al-Samdaniya Al-Sharqiya on the morning of Tuesday, December 2, and destroyed an abandoned Syrian army base with remotely controlled explosives.

Local sources said that the Israeli military crossed the Al-Hamidiya road in the north of Quneitra. The convoy included two Merkava tanks, ten APCs, and infantry forces, which advanced towards the surrounding areas, including Juba and Umm Al-Batina, after crossing the Al-Samdaniya Al-Sharqiya road.

Eyewitnesses emphasized that after encircling the village surrounding area, the occupying forces targeted and destroyed an abandoned military base that had not been used for years during the civil war.

According to the Al-Akhbariya reporter, the move was an “flagrant and deliberate aggression.” Thick plumes of smoke were seen from several nearby villages after the aggression.

