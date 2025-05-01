Media speculate about reasons behind delaying Iran-US talks

Iranian sources confirmed to Al-Mayadeen that the fourth round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington in Rome had been postponed.

These sources added that the postponement of the talks was due to the contradictory stances adopted by the US government towards the talks.

They stated that Washington was trying to change the general framework of the talks, while that framework had been agreed upon earlier.

Those Iranian sources further clarified that the talks between Iran and Europe, which were set to be held tomorrow (Friday), had also been postponed.

Al-Mayadeen Network reporter also reported that the Iranian Foreign Ministry had emphasized its red lines, especially when it comes to the issue of missiles and drones and the country’s defense power. Tehran is skeptical about the seriousness of the American side towards the talks. The message that the postponement of the fourth round of talks is that Iran will never enter into futile talks. This shows that Iran will never allow the talks to become a platform to convey the messages from the Zionist regime.

The sources added, "This is despite the fact that in the first round of negotiations, it was agreed not to bring up issues irrelevant to the nuclear issue. Iran can confront any aggression from the United States, and all of its bases are within Iran's crosshairs."

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said earlier on Thursday that the indirect talks between Iran-US set for Saturday were postponed at the suggestion of the Omani mediators, adding that a new date will be announced later.

Esmaeil Baghaei told reporters on Thursday that the fourth round of indirect Iran-US talks, which were scheduled to be held in Rome on Saturday May 3, was postponed at the suggestion of the Omani foreign minister.

Baghaei added that a new date will be announced later.

Meanwhile, Laurence Norman, who follows the talks closely wrote in a post on X that "I am told that the #Irantalks next round have been moved to May 7."

Norman further posted to say that "This is a possible/likely. Americans apparently wanted more time."

Earlier today, the Omani foreign minister Badr Albusaidi who mediated the previous rounds of the talks also confirmed the Axios report that the talks had been postponed, saying in a post on his X account that "For logistical reasons we are rescheduling the US Iran meeting provisionally planned for Saturday May 3rd. New dates will be announced when mutually agreed."

Earlier than that, Axios correspondent, Barak Ravid, had claimed Iran-US indirect talks scheduled for Saturday as well as Iran's Friday meeting with the E3 would be postponed to next week.

