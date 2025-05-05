Sobh International Media Festival announces winners

The six-day festival, which began at the International Conference Center of the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), on Saturday, has showcased a diverse array of works from around the globe, according to Press TV.

The event received 4,160 entries from 40 countries, including the Netherlands, Argentina, Tunisia, Afghanistan, Russia, Peru, South Korea, Lebanon, Qatar, Syria, Italy, the UK, Singapore, Germany, Brazil, the United States, China, Ireland, and Palestine.

Among these, 533 entries were allocated to the Palestine section, while 3,627 were part of the main competition.

The festival's categories encompassed television programs, news blogs, visual arts, music videos, short films, documentaries, and animated shorts for the Palestine section.

It, as well, welcomed entries comprising social media output, radio programs, podcasts, written content, motion graphics, news reports, documentaries, and television programs for its main section.

The festival has addressed critical topics in four specialized sessions, including developments in the West Asia region after the Al-Aqsa Storm, a historical resistance operation against the occupied Palestinian territories that took place in October 2023.

Other main areas have featured the role of the social media in countering dominant narratives, the decline of the American hegemony and emergence of a new global order, and the influence of Israeli lobbies in Western political institutions.

In addition, workshops have covered investigative journalism, political documentation, war documentation, designing and producing political magazines, journalism focusing on West Asian issues, managing news-analysis outlets, producing video content for social media networks, co-producing international films, and managing social media networks.

MNA