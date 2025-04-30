  1. Economy
BRICS ministers criticize unilateral sanctions

TEHRAN, Apr. 30 (MNA) – Unilateral economic sanctions, including secondary ones, run counter to international law and should be lifted, according to a statement following a BRICS ministerial meeting in Rio de Janeiro.

"The ministers reiterated that the unilateral coercive measures, inter-alia in the form of unilateral economic sanctions and secondary sanctions that are contrary to international law," the statement said, TASS reported.

"Therefore, they called for their elimination."

The ministers said such sanctions have "far-reaching implications for the human rights, including the right to development, of the general population of targeted states, disproportionally affecting the poor and people in vulnerable situations," according to the statement.

