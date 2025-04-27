  1. World
  2. Eurasia
Apr 27, 2025, 3:07 PM

Chairman of State Duma extends condolences to Iran

Chairman of State Duma extends condolences to Iran

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – Vyacheslav Volodin, the Chairman of the Russian State Duma, has extended condolences to Iran in a letter to the Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf over the tragic Bandar Abbas blast.

The Chairman of the Russian State Duma expressed his deep condolences to Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, following an explosion in Shahid Rajaee Port, in Badar Abbas, which resulted in losses of lives and extensive damage.

Vyacheslav Volodin asked his Iranian counterpart to convey his condolences to the families and relatives of those who died in the incident and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pirhossein Kolivand said on Saturday that the death toll from the Saturday tragic explosion at Shahid Rajaei Port, which was followed by a massive fire, rose to 28 on Sunday.

"Currently, 190 injured people are admitted to hospital, 20 of whom are in ICU wards," Kolivand said.

The number of injured was announced to be hundreds.

MNA

News ID 231116

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News