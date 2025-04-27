Chairman of State Duma extends condolences to Iran

The Chairman of the Russian State Duma expressed his deep condolences to Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, following an explosion in Shahid Rajaee Port, in Badar Abbas, which resulted in losses of lives and extensive damage.

Vyacheslav Volodin asked his Iranian counterpart to convey his condolences to the families and relatives of those who died in the incident and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pirhossein Kolivand said on Saturday that the death toll from the Saturday tragic explosion at Shahid Rajaei Port, which was followed by a massive fire, rose to 28 on Sunday.

"Currently, 190 injured people are admitted to hospital, 20 of whom are in ICU wards," Kolivand said.

The number of injured was announced to be hundreds.

MNA