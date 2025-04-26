Iran condemns action by Paraguay against the IRGC

Issa Kameli, Director General for the America Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, considered Paraguayan action illegal, unjustifiable, and in violation of international legal rules and norms.

He expressed regret over adherence by Paraguay to the anti-Iran policies of the genocidal and occupying Israeli regime, and emphasized the international responsibility of the Paraguayan government for this unlawful act.

Kameli said that the political action by the Paraguayan government is a dangerous heresy that was designed and implemented at the insistence of the Israeli regime to distract public opinion from the genocide in Gaza.

He added that therefore, it constitutes the complicity of Paraguayan policymakers with criminals who are being prosecuted by the International Criminal Court.

MP/IRNA