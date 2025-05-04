IRGC invincible, moving forward: Chief commander

Addressing a local ceremony in Tehran on Sunday, Major General Hossein Salami said the IRGC has managed to stand against the large arrays of power in the world without being defeated or frightened by any enemy.

The IRGC has been made to win and is not going to retreat even a single step in confrontation with the enemies, the commander stated.

The general emphasized that surrender has no place in the IRGC’s teachings as all of its steps are directed forward.

He noted that the IRGC is duty bound to employ all capacities to amass power in the face of the adversaries that have modern equipment, but are flimsy in fact.

Stressing the need to update the IRGC’s training programs constantly and apply modern sciences, General Salami said the IRGC is full of hope and does not stand idle at all.

In comments in April, Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri praised the IRGC as the country’s strong and reliable shield against the enemies.

The IRGC has prevented the enemies from making any miscalculation and has warned them against the devastating consequences of any act of aggression, the commander stated.

MNA/TSN