  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Apr 21, 2025, 10:15 AM

16 injured in bombing, gun attack in Thailand: Report

16 injured in bombing, gun attack in Thailand: Report

TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) – At least 16 people were injured in two separate attacks over the weekend in Thailand's Narathiwat province, local media reported Monday.

In the first incident, a parked motorcycle and sidecar exploded outside the officers' accommodation block at Khok Khian police station in Muang district, injuring nine people, the Bangkok Post reported.

The explosion also damaged the building, fence and other parked vehicles.

In Waeng district, armed men threw a grenade and fired on Thai Buddhists having dinner in front of a house.

Seven people were injured in the attack and were transported to a local hospital.

There was no word on the condition of the injured.

Security has been stepped up in the area as authorities investigate the attacks.

MNA/

News ID 230847
Marzieh Rahmani

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News