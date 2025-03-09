Qassem thanks Iran for participating in Nasrallah funeral

Hezbollah Secretary General Naim Qassem took part in first TV interview with Lebanese al-Manar TV on Sunday.

"People’s participation in the funeral of Sayyed Nasrallah and Sayyed Safeiddine was exceptional" he said at the start of the interview.

Hezbollah Secretary General added that "Mistaken who thinks that he can defeat people of resistance."

"Now I understand more what was the relationship between Sayyed Nasrallah and the people of resistance."

"Funeral of Sayyed Nasrallah and Sayyed Safeiddine was a renewal of pledge of allegiance to the Resistance," Qassem further said.

He hailed all those who took part in the funeral from Iran, Iraq, Palestine, Yemen, Tunisia and many other countries across the world.

"Resistance is deeply rooted in the hearts and minds of the people," he said, adding that "Supporters of resistance all stand ready for martyrdom."

Sheikh Naim Qassem further thanked the Iranian, Iraqi people,and clerics for taking part in grand funeral.

The Hezbollah chief further appreciated the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei for sending a written message to the grand funeral.

MNA

