Hezbollah’s leader Sheikh Qassem to deliver speech tonight

The Hezbollah leader will speak on the ninth martyrdom anniversary of senior Jihadi commander Mustafa Badreddine, and will tackle latest developments, the party’s Media Relations announced on Monday, Al Manar TV reported.

His eminence is scheduled to speak at 20:30 (Beirut time) via Al-Manar.

In his latest speech, Sheikh Qassem outlined key priorities for Lebanon’s revival, stressing the urgent need to end Israeli aggression, kickstart reconstruction efforts, and advance the process of state-building.

Lebanon has been under continuous Israeli attacks despite the ceasefire reached with the Zionist occupation last November, following 66-day war on the country.

In addition to the Israeli aggression, Lebanon has undergone so far two rounds of municipal and mayoral elections, with two other rounds will took place in the next two weeks.

Senior Hezbollah commander Mustafa Baddreddine, also known with his nom de guerre Sayyed Zulfiqar, was martyred on May 13, 2016 during the battles against Takifir terrorists in Syria.

MNA