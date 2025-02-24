Mourners throng funeral for martyr Hezbollah chief Safieddine

Lebanon’s Hezbollah residence movement announced that Safieddine, who, before his martyrdom, was head of the Executive Council of Hezbollah, will be buried in his hometown of Deir Qanoun al-Naher in southern Lebanon on Monday, Press TV reported.

Mourners gathered at a stadium in the Lebanese capital on Sunday for the funeral ceremony of Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Safieddine.

An estimated 1.4 million people, including delegations from nearly 70 countries, participated in the funeral procession.

Israel assassinated Nasrallah on September 27, 2024, and Safieddine on October 3 the same year.

Regional resistance groups say Israel's “cowardly assassination” of Hezbollah leaders has only strengthened the determination to continue his path in Palestine, Lebanon, and beyond.

In separate remarks on Sunday, Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem hailed Nasrallah for “reviving the Palestinian cause,” saying the Lebanese resistance group “will preserve this trust and will continue to tread this path.”

Hamas also recalled “the heroic and honorable positions of the martyr Nasrallah, his firm and principled adoption of the Palestinian cause, and his insistence on forming a support front with our people in the Gaza Strip."

