Lebanon's 2025 municipal elections begin in Mount Lebanon

The elections are a significant political milestone following years of postponements due to political paralysis, economic collapse, and health crises.

The elections are set to take place in four phases throughout May, covering all governorates across the country.

Sunday’s voting covered Mount Lebanon’s six districts: Metn, Keserwan, Jbeil, Chouf, Aley, and Baabda. According to Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA), polling stations opened at 7:00 am following the arrival of election officials and candidates.

The voting process proceeded calmly, with heavy security deployed by the Internal Security Forces and Lebanese Army to maintain order around polling centers.

Logistical preparations were completed early, and security forces began overnight deployments to ensure a smooth voting day and safeguard voters.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam urged citizens to participate actively, emphasizing the elections’ role in advancing local governance and development. Meanwhile, President Joseph Aoun, joined by the Ministers of Interior and Justice, visited the Ministry of Interior’s operations room to oversee the process as voting commenced.

"We will monitor the municipal and mayoral elections throughout the day. We wish the candidates success and stand at an equal distance from everyone," Aoun stated, emphasizing that elections are a "fundamental right" and that the role of security services is limited to protecting citizens and ensuring the smooth conduct of the process.

MNA