Iran’s shot putter Khosravi wins gold at 2024 Paralympics

Khosravi threw 15.96 meters, seized the gold medal, and broke the Paralympic record.

Thiago Paulino dos Santos of Brazil won the silver with 15.06 meters, and the bronze medal went to Indian Hokato Hotozhe Sema with 14.65 meters.

Khosravi’s gold was Iran’s sixth gold in Paris 2024.

Earlier, shooter Sareh Javanmardi, shot putter Amir Hossein Alipour, javelin thrower Saeid Afrouz, powerlifter Rouhollah Rostami, and the sitting volleyball team had already won five gold medals in Paris.

The athletics events at the 2024 Summer Paralympics are taking place at Stade de France in Paris.

Iran has sent 65 athletes to compete in 10 different sports at the Games.

