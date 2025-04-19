Israel unable to attack Iran: FM Araghchi

Speaking to Russia Today on the recent trip to Moscow, the top Iranian diplomat Araghchi expressed concern over the Israeli regime's expansionist policy in Syria and Lebanon, noting that the Zionist regime has occupied a territory in Syria which is larger in size than the Gaza Strip, which is very worrying.

"For Iran and Russia, preserving Syria's peace, tranquility, and territorial integrity is of utmost importance. This is vital for regional stability," said Araghchi.

"Currently, Iran has no relations with the current Syrian government, and there is no rush to establish such relations," he underscored.

"We neither oppose nor take any action against the new Syrian government. If Iran is ever asked for help, we are ready to help in the path of establishing peace and forming a legitimate and inclusive government in Syria," the Iranian minister added.

He continued to point to Iran's defensive capabilities as building deterrence against any aggression, noting that the Israeli regime knows how powerful Iran is, therefore, it will not dare to launch any attack.

"Not only does Israel not dare to attack, but I also would say it would be unlikely that America would risk such a dangerous adventure."

