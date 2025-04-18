Iran-US talks to be held in Omani embassy in Rome Sat.

"The second round of talks on Saturday will be held at the Omani embassy in Rome. They are expected to start around 5am ET and last at least five hours," American news webiste Axios reported.

"The U.S. wants the second round of talks to end with a framework for the next steps in the negotiations," the report added.

Earlier on Friday, Iran's lead negotiator Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, said in a joint press conference in Moscow alongside Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, said he still believed an agreement was possible.

"Although we have serious doubts about the intentions and motivations of the American side, in any case we will participate in tomorrow's negotiations," the Iranian negotiator said.

If there is similar willingness on the other side, and they refrain from making unreasonable and unrealistic demands, I believe reaching an agreement is likely," Araghchi said.

The first round of talks were held in the Omani capital of Muscat last Saturday. After the negotiations, both sides described them as positive and constructive.

