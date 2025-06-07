Tensions spiral between Venezuela, Trinidad and Tobago

The small English-speaking archipelago of Trinidad and Tobago lies about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from the Venezuelan coast, according to France 24.

Venezuela's foreign ministry made its accusation days after announcing the arrest of a Trinidadian "mercenary" who allegedly entered the country as part of a group carrying "weapons of war."

Trinidad and Tobago reacted angrily to the accusations which marked a sharp deterioration in usually cordial relations between the Caribbean neighbors.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar warned of the risk of an incursion from the Venezuelan side and said she would consider using "deadly force" against unidentified Venezuelan vessels entering Trinidadian waters.

Venezuela's foreign ministry responded Friday by saying that her "virulent" rhetoric "raises serious suspicions of complicity" in the alleged mercenary plot.

Ties between two countries have until now weathered Venezuela's fallout with much of the international community, with the two countries collaborating on offshore oil exploration projects.

Persad-Bissessar has vowed to align her position on Venezuela with that of US President Donald Trump, who has partially banned travel to the United States from the South American country.

Venezuela's foreign ministry warned that her attitude "compromises the good relations" with Caracas.

MA/PR