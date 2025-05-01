Iran ready to meet Tajikistan’s industrial needs: minister

In a meeting with his Tajik counterpart in Tehran on the sidelines of 7th Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran dubbed “Iran Expo 2025” at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds, Atabak emphasized that Iran is prepared to provide Tajikistan with steel and rebar on the basis of previous negotiations.

Hailing Tajikistan as a friend and brother of Iran, Atabak said the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade is also prepared to cooperate with the Central Asian country in the chemical and food industries after developing a mutually acceptable mechanism.

Iran is ready to assist Tajikistan in the construction of pharmaceutical factories following the coordination of standards, he stated.

The Tajik officials have started negotiations with the Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) on plans for the development of mines and creation of mineral and industrial infrastructures in the Central Asian country, the industry minister added.

