May 1, 2025, 8:37 PM

Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce:

Tehran, Baghdad have potential to boost annual trade to $20bn

TEHRAN, May 01 (MNA) – The chairman of Iran-Iraq Joint Chamber of Commerce has said that the two countries have high potential to increase their annual trade up to $20 billion in the coming years.

Speaking on the sidelines of the 7th Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran entitled “Iran Expo 2025” at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Thursday, Yahya Al-e Es’hagh put the value of products exchanged between Iran and Iraq in 2024 at about $12 billion.

Iran and Iraq have a strategic relationship with each other that can grow and develop bilateral trade to a great extent, he emphasized.

It is predicted that Iran and Iraq annual trade could increase to $20 billion in the coming years, he added.

Holding exhibitions and participation of the trade-economic delegations can play a leading role in boosting mutual trade, he said, adding that Iraq sent the largest trade delegation to Iran to participate in the 7th edition of Iran Expo 2025, Al-e Es’hagh underlined.

