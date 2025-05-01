Tehran, Baghdad have potential to boost annual trade to $20bn

Speaking on the sidelines of the 7th Export Potential Exhibition of the Islamic Republic of Iran entitled “Iran Expo 2025” at Tehran Permanent International Fairgrounds on Thursday, Yahya Al-e Es’hagh put the value of products exchanged between Iran and Iraq in 2024 at about $12 billion.

Iran and Iraq have a strategic relationship with each other that can grow and develop bilateral trade to a great extent, he emphasized.

It is predicted that Iran and Iraq annual trade could increase to $20 billion in the coming years, he added.

Holding exhibitions and participation of the trade-economic delegations can play a leading role in boosting mutual trade, he said, adding that Iraq sent the largest trade delegation to Iran to participate in the 7th edition of Iran Expo 2025, Al-e Es’hagh underlined.

