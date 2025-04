Media sources affiliated with Yemen's Ansarullah reported that at least 16 people were killed after the US fighter jets attacked a residential area in Hudaydah.

The American aggression also left 6 people injured, according to the reports.

Yemen's health ministry also announced that 3 children and 2 women were killed in the US attack.

Reports added that the US also targeted the Yemeni capital of Sana'a with air raids.

MP/6429155