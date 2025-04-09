US says no negotiations with Iran on Saturday

"This is a meeting that's happening right on Saturday. There's a meeting, there's no negotiations," she said. "Again, it's not a negotiation, it's a meeting, and that's what the commitment is."

She confirmed that US special envoy Steven Witkoff will travel to Oman but refused to say whether he will meet with the Iranian delegation. "I can't speak to that, but he will be there," she only said.

She recalled that both US President Donald Trump and Secretary of State Marco Rubio insist that Iran must not possess any nuclear weapons.

Iran has repeatedly said that it is not seeking nuclear weapons, stressing that its nuclear technology is solely for civil purposes. Also, there is a Fatwa by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution which bans any possession and use of weapons of mass destruction.

MP/