Russia says ready to 'lend hand' in US-Iran nuclear talks

"At least the dialogue continues. We sincerely wish our Omani friends success in their mediation role. We are also ready to lend a hand - and heart," he told journalists, TASS reported.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Russia welcomes the upcoming dialogue between the US and Iran in Oman aimed at de-escalating tensions around the Iranian nuclear dossier.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff will lead the Iran-US indirect talks in Oman on Saturday.

MP/