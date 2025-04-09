  1. Politics
Russia says ready to 'lend hand' in US-Iran nuclear talks

TEHRAN, Apr. 09 (MNA) – Moscow fully backs the upcoming talks between Washington and Tehran on the nuclear deal, and is ready to do anything it can to help this process along, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko said.

"At least the dialogue continues. We sincerely wish our Omani friends success in their mediation role. We are also ready to lend a hand - and heart," he told journalists, TASS reported.

Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier that Russia welcomes the upcoming dialogue between the US and Iran in Oman aimed at de-escalating tensions around the Iranian nuclear dossier.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special Envoy for the Middle East Steve Witkoff will lead the Iran-US indirect talks in Oman on Saturday.

