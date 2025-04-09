Americans know extent of Iran’s defensive power

“At the very least, the Americans know well how far the Islamic Republic of Iran’s defensive power can extend,” Abbas Araghchi said during a meeting with Algerian elites and media executives in the African country’s capital, Algiers, on Tuesday.

The top diplomat made it clear that Iran’s commitment to peace should not be mistaken for weakness, asserting, “The Islamic Republic of Iran does not seek war, but if necessary, it knows well how to defend itself.”

He separately underscored, “We doubt the intentions of the US and are not certain they possess the will for a fair and serious negotiation, but we will test them.”

The latter comments concerned the prospect of indirect negotiations that are set to begin between Araghchi and the United States regional envoy Steve Witkoff in the Omani capital Muscat on Saturday, with Omani Foreign Minister Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi as mediator.

“If their demand is for Iran not to pursue nuclear weapons, that demand can be examined,” Araghchi said. “But if they have other objectives in mind, they may not achieve them,” he added.

In the same context, the official dismissed the West’s claims that the Islamic Republic was pursuing nuclear weapons, PressTV reported.

“The claim that Iran seeks nuclear weapons is a baseless accusation,” he said. “We are confident in the peaceful nature of our nuclear program and are prepared to address any concern or worry through diplomacy.”

The foreign minister reiterated his and other Iranian officials’ earlier remarks that direct negotiations with the United States were off the table as long as Washington retained its hostile posture.

“Negotiations must take place from a position of equality, fairness, and dignity, not under ‘maximum pressure’ and military threats,” he said.

“As long as ‘maximum pressure’ and threats continue, fair conditions for negotiation do not exist, and we will not engage in direct talks,” Araghchi stated, referring to the US’s way of sustaining and even ramping up its already illegal and unilateral sanctions against the Islamic Republic, while repeatedly threatening Tehran with military aggression.

Nonetheless, Iran has left the door open for diplomacy, Araghchi noted.

“The path of diplomacy is not closed, and we have announced that we are open to indirect negotiations with the US,” he said.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the official warned that the Israeli regime was actively attempting to ignite broader regional conflict, pointing to Tel Aviv’s expansionist regional aggression, namely its war of genocide on the Gaza Strip as well as its escalated deadly aggression towards the occupied West Bank, Lebanon, and Syria.

