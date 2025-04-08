Iran reveals key demands in upcoming talks with US

Speaking at her weekly presser on Tuesday, Mohajerani said that Iran has always believed in dialogue, and as long as the other side speaks with the language of respect, Tehran is ready to engage in talks.

"The upcoming talks, as announced by the Foreign Minister, will be held indirectly in Oman," she emphasized.

"What matters most to us in these talks is safeguarding national interests and addressing the key demands of the Iranian people, Mohajerani underlined, adding that further details will become clearer as the negotiations unfold, and it would be premature to comment on them beforehand.

"As a negotiating party, we approach these talks with an equal footing and a rational mindset, aiming for a process that protects our national interests and improves the situation of our people."

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi announced that Tehran and Washington would engage in high-level indirect negotiations in Oman on Saturday, calling it both "an opportunity and a test" for the US.

MP/